The week starts off cloudy with a few isolated showers, mainly in the mountains, however skies clear from Tuesday onwards.

Temperatures on Monday will reach 24C inland and along the coast, and 12C in the highest mountains.

Winds will be a northeast to southeast gentle to moderate breeze of 3 to 4 Beaufort, over slight seas.

Monday night will be mainly clear.

Winds will be a northwest to northeast gentle to moderate breeze of 3 to 4 Beaufort, over slight seas.

Temperatures will drop to 12C inland, 15C along the coast and 6C in the highest mountains.

Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday will be mainly fine, with temperatures expected to gradually rise to above the seasonal average.