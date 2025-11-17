President Nikos Christodoulides on Monday stressed the urgent need for parliament to approve the teacher evaluation reform; a key milestone tied to €60 million in funding from the EU Recovery and Resilience Fund.

Speaking at the presentation of the European Court of Auditors’ 2025 Annual Report, the President warned that “not a single euro will be allowed to be lost” due to delays.

Christodoulides underlined the government’s determination to expediate the educational reform forward without further postponement, emphasising that the implementation of teacher evaluation is directly linked to the release of the €60 million tranche. The reform, he said, had been correctly incorporated into Cyprus’ recovery plan by the previous administration.

He said that parliamentary discussion on the proposal begins on Wednesday before the relevant House committee, expressing hope that political parties will acknowledge the necessity of moving ahead.

“In 2025, no one can refuse evaluation. We are all evaluated daily, either institutionally or by society,” he said. “I am confident that this milestone, which is tied to €60 million, will be approved by the House of Representatives without delay.”

Addressing the broader context of educational developments, Christodoulides insisted there is no room for further postponements, particularly after an extended period of consultations. He referred to the expected decision by Poed, the primary teachers’ union, but questioned whether any further delay could be justified given the lengthy dialogue that has already taken place.

Christodoulides reiterated that failure to pass the reform would jeopardise substantial funding, which could, in turn, affect additional milestones scheduled for 2026 under the government’s wider reform agenda.