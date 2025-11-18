A car overturned on the Nicosia-Limassol motorway on Monday night, near the Latsia weighing station.
The police said two cars crashed on the motorway at around 8pm and one of them overturned.
Both drivers were taken to hospital.
A car overturned on the Nicosia-Limassol motorway on Monday night, near the Latsia weighing station.
The police said two cars crashed on the motorway at around 8pm and one of them overturned.
Both drivers were taken to hospital.
Click here to change your cookie preferences