A fire in Goudi village, in the Paphos district, threatened homes on Monday night.

The fire broke out in reed beds and thus spread rapidly, placing two nearby houses in danger.

It was placed under control after midnight, having burned two hectares of wild vegetation, trees and electricity pylons, according to Philenews.

Firefighters from the fire and forestry departments, the local authorities and volunteers managed to extinguish the fire in the early hours of Tuesday.

A fire had also started in nearby Skouli but had been put out soon afterwards.