Mainly fine weather can be expected on Tuesday with clouds forming locally and temperatures reaching 25C inland and along the coast, and 14C in the highest mountains.

Winds will be a northeast to southeast gentle to moderate breeze of 3 to 4 Beaufort and locally fresh up to 5 Beaufort, over moderate to rough seas.

Tuesday evening will be mainly clear.

Winds will a northeast to southeast gentle to moderate breeze of 3 to 4 Beaufort, over slight to moderate seas.

Temperatures will drop to 10C inland, 14C along the coast and 6C in the highest mountains.

Wednesday, Thursday and Friday will be mainly fine with local clouds.

Temperatures will continue to rise till Friday to above the seasonal average.