Cyprus’ digital access platform, CY Login, has registered 564,847 identified profiles, according to recent data.

In findings presented by the department of digital policy, the service adds about 7,500 new profiles each month.

Of the total registered profiles, 409,030 belong to individuals, while 155,817 pertain to companies or other legal entities.

Deputy Innovation Minister Nicodemos Damianou told lawmakers that 70 per cent of individual profiles are fully verified online, primarily through electronic identification via banks.

According to his data, there are 30,000 to 50,000 successful connections to CY Login daily, with the helpdesk receives just 110 support queries per day.

He argued that this low ratio suggests a remarkably efficient platform with relatively few widespread problems.

During his response in parliament to a question from Akel MP Nikos Kettiros, the deputy minister clarified that some users conflate the CY Login system with the broader government portal, formerly known as Ariadne.

He explained that the public should seek technical assistance via the support channel listed on each service’s page not necessarily through CY Login’s own team.

To improve user experience, the government has introduced several measures.

There are now simple, illustrated online guides that walk citizens through the procedures for registration and verification.

A dedicated support team handles queries by email and, when needed, via phone.

Since June 2025, support hours have been extended to weekends, from 9am to 6pm.

In parallel, the AI digital assistant on the Gov.cy portal has been trained to respond to user queries.

Looking ahead, the ministry plans to open a call centre that will serve as a single point of contact for all government digital services, including the national electronic identity system (eID).

The national e‑ID was launched earlier in 2025, enabling users to authenticate with CY Login and to electronically sign documents.

CY Login itself is designed as a single access point for all government systems, progressively integrating more public services into one secure login.

Through this, citizens and businesses can access services such as taxation, via the “tax for all” portal, social benefits as well as employment records, all under one verified profile.

The modernisation of the platform reflects Cyprus’ broader ambitions towards a digital-first government.

By reinforcing support and simplifying verification, officials hope to increase adoption and reduce delays.