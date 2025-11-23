A 20-year-old cyclist from Syria died in the early hours of Sunday in Limassol after a collision on 28th October street, near the Enaerios traffic lights.

Police said the crash happened shortly after 1.30am, and it is the latest in a series of fatal incidents that have brought the city’s road deaths to 15 since the start of the year.

Officers confirmed that the driver, a 26-year-old Greek Cypriot, was travelling west along the coastal road when his car struck the cyclist, identified as Ahmad Al Matar. He was a recognised political refugee. An ambulance took the 20-year-old to Limassol General Hospital, where doctors confirmed his death.

Police said the driver underwent both preliminary and final alcohol tests, as well as a drug test. All showed positive indications. He was arrested on the spot for traffic offences and was later placed in custody.

Investigators are now reviewing how both men were positioned on the road. Early witness accounts suggest the cyclist was riding on the main carriageway without a helmet, even though a designated cycle path runs along the seafront. Officers stressed that the inquiry is still at an early stage.

Police are also examining the long distance between the point of impact, the location where the bicycle was found, and where the car eventually stopped. They said this supports an assessment that the vehicle was travelling at high speed at the moment of the collision.

A police officer stationed at a previous junction reported that the same car had earlier gone through a red light at a speed described as “extreme”. The violation was recorded by the traffic-camera system and is now part of the case file.

The 26-year-old was brought before Limassol district court at around 9am on Sunday. The court issued a six-day remand order as investigations continue.