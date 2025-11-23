Deputy attorney general Savvas Angelides has submitted his resignation to the president of the republic, it reported on Sunday.

According to Philenews, Angelides handed in his resignation on November 16. He then met President Nikos Christodoulides a day after at the presidential palace. Reports say the president urged him to remain in his post, describing him as “irreplaceable.” A second meeting took place on Wednesday.

Sources indicate that Angelides’ reasons for resigning include concerns over what he described as the “smearing of his name,” ongoing investigations against him by the anti-corruption authority, corruption within the police, and threats made against him through phone calls from inmates at the central prisons.

Following last week’s meeting and the president’s intervention, Angelides is said to have agreed to reconsider his decision to step down.

The government has not commented on the matter. Requests for confirmation from official sources were declined, and no further statements have been issued.