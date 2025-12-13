A Christmas village opened at the presidential palace on Saturday, welcoming visitors to enjoy festive activities and support local businesses.

First Lady Philippa Karsera Christodoulides said the initiative, now in its third year, aims to support small Cypriot businesses.

“Part of our philosophy is to open the palace gardens and surrounding areas for events that support local enterprises,” she said.

This year, around 100 participants are taking part. Proceeds from sales will partly benefit the school for the deaf in Nicosia.

The event will open again on Sunday from 11am to 7pm. Visitors can use the car park at the English School, with free shuttle buses to and from the palace.