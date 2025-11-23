Fire crews in Limassol are trying to contain a blaze in Pachna that is burning dry grass, wild vegetation and several trees, fire service spokesman Andreas Kettis said on Sunday.

The fire broke out in an inaccessible area of the community, making the operation more difficult. Firefighters are working to protect nearby homes as conditions remain challenging.

A total of 12 fire engines are involved in the operation: six from the Limassol city and district Fire Service, five from the forestry department, and one from the fire service’s Emak unit. The forestry department is also deploying a water tanker and an earth mover.

According to Kettis, steps are being taken to send additional earthmovers from the Limassol district administration to assist with containment. Authorities say crews remain on the ground as they work to bring the blaze under control.