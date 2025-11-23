Top hotels prepare for influx over Cyprus’ Council Presidency

Cyprus is stepping up preparations to host thousands of European delegates during its Presidency of the Council of the European Union in the first half of 2026, with officials projecting around 62,500 hotel overnight stays linked to meetings and conferences during the six-month term.

“Heads of informal ministerial meetings and other high-level participants will stay in five-star hotels,” the deputy ministry of tourism told the Sunday Mail.

“These hotels meet strict quality and safety criteria, ensuring the high level of hospitality required for the EU presidency.”

Accommodation contracts are already being settled through public tenders, with delegates placed in licensed hotels across several categories. These range from four-star properties to leading five-star venues such as the Parklane resort in Limassol.

The Landmark Nicosia has already secured a significant number of group bookings and conferences from international delegations and organisations participating in the official programme of the Cypriot Presidency of the Council of Europe.

The hotel is seen as a key venue in Cyprus’ broader strategy to upgrade five-star hospitality ahead of 2026, bridging a gap in the market for high-level international events.

The secretariat of the Cyprus presidency has outlined detailed requirements for hotels and conference venues.

“Four and five-star hotels must provide premium services, catering and technological support,” the ministry said.

A twin bedroom at The Landmark Nicosia

“Conference venues must offer modern equipment and facilities for hybrid meetings, meeting professional and operational criteria to guarantee smooth proceedings.”

The deputy ministry for European affairs told the Sunday Mail that preparations are intensifying.

“We are working on both political matters and the six-month programme with the presidency’s priorities, in Cyprus and Brussels. We are also focusing on organisational matters concerning the hosting of informal meetings in Cyprus,” they said.

Officials confirmed around 260 informal meetings are expected during the presidency. Events will be held not only in Nicosia, but also in Limassol, Paphos, Larnaca and Famagusta.

“In all districts, there is a sufficient concentration of hotel units and infrastructure to cover accommodation needs,” the ministry said.

Christos Angelides, general manager of the Cyprus hotel association (Pasyxe), told the Sunday Mail that hotels are preparing steadily.

“Around 25 people are working at Landmark Nicosia now. Two more crews have been added, and two contractors are bringing in several subcontracting companies for cleaning and technical work. They’re trying to be ready for a one-month soft opening,” he said.

Asked whether Cyprus has enough five-star hotels, Angelides replied:

“We have enough. Not all delegations will be here at the same time. They will come over a six-month period and will also stay in other areas, not just Nicosia. Four-star hotels will also be used. There are enough hotels to support the overall project.”

“There’s nothing that particularly worries us,” he added.

The Landmark Nicosia has confirmed to Sunday Mail that its renovation will be completed by the end of November.

“We can confirm with absolute clarity that the renovation will be completed by the end of November and the hotel will be fully ready to support the important role of Cyprus in the EU Council Presidency,” the hotel said.

MHV, the Landmark’s owner, said it feels “deeply proud and privileged to contribute to the European Cypriot Presidency through the group’s hotels, offering spaces and services that reflect the quality and prestige of this important period”.

The ballroom at The Landmark Nicosia

The hotel has already secured “a significant number of group bookings and conferences from international delegations and organisations” for the presidency programme.

“Landmark Nicosia will contribute significantly to upgrading the country’s hospitality level and will add substantial value to the tourism sector,” Landmark Nicosia said, highlighting the hotel’s role in raising Cyprus’ international profile.

The Landmark Nicosia is the first and only autograph collection hotel in Cyprus, while the Parklane in Limassol is the country’s only luxury collection property. Both hotels belong to the global Marriott Bonvoy network, giving Cyprus strategic advantages in hospitality, corporate services, and international visibility.

“With these two leading Marriott brands on the island, Cyprus decisively strengthens its conference footprint and creates the infrastructure required to meet the demanding standards of the EU Council Presidency and any future international event,” Landmark Nicosia said.

Complementing the Landmark is the Parklane, a luxury resort in Limassol, featuring 222 rooms, 34 suites, 18 park villas with private pools, and 2,600 square metres of flexible conference space.

Together, the two hotels “provide a strong conference infrastructure capable of meeting the demands of the EU Council Presidency and any future international event,” Landmark Nicosia said.

The Landmark Nicosia aims to “raise the bar for hospitality, reintroducing the capital as the ultimate lifestyle destination”.

Next to the hotel, the Landmark towers complete the lifestyle vision. The Landmark residences include a 17-storey residential tower with 54 luxury apartments and three sky villas with private pools. The Landmark offices offer a 16-storey LEED gold-certified building, designed for advanced and sustainable workspaces. Both are surrounded by 10,000 square metres of landscaped greenery, carefully planned to enhance daily quality of life and provide a premium environment for living, working, and leisure.

The EU Council Presidency rotates every six months among member states, giving each the chance to chair council meetings, host delegations, and set policy priorities.

“Cyprus aims to showcase itself as a capable host of high-level conferences,” the deputy ministry for European affairs said.

“The presidency is both logistical and symbolic, demonstrating the reliability of a small EU state in managing major international events.”

Officials emphasised the economic benefits. The 62,500 projected overnight stays illustrate the tourism and business impact, while careful planning and high standards boost Cyprus’ international visibility.

The deputy ministry for European affairs confirmed that the presidency secretariat has finalised requirements with ministries and authorities, including delegate numbers, room types, meeting durations, parallel halls and technical specifications.

“We are also focusing on organisational matters concerning the hosting of informal meetings in Cyprus,” the ministry said, underscoring the level of coordination required for a smooth presidency.