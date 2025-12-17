If there is one thing besides markets that December brings, it is live performances. All kinds are on the cultural calendar this time of year, ballets, plays and readings but it is the live music nights that take over the spotlight and this week there are several happening. Here are some of the hottest live music performances this week from Thursday onwards.

Thursday

On Thursday night, the four-piece band The Ladderman is set to play an explosive performance at Sto Dromo in Limassol. The alternative rock band from Larnaca, inspired by 70s classic rock and 90s grunge era, will perform a lively, festive playlist at 9.30pm, so do not forget to bring your dancing shoes.

In Paphos, Technopolis 20 will fill with the Christmas spirit from the lyrical sound of the mandolin. The Mandolins in the Light of Christmas concert will present Christmas songs in original arrangements performed by five mandolins and one piano. On stage, an ensemble of women musicians (Georgia Kombou, Despo Oikonomidou, Maria Panayiotou, Maria Chatzisofokli, Evroula Georgaki and Anastasia Sora) will present a tender repertoire.

Jazz rhythms will sound at Nicosia’s Mikri Arktos as the Markos Mavromichalis Trio presents a contemporary jazz programme. Comprised of Markos Mavromichalis on guitar, Johnny Agisilaou on drums and Alexandros Panagiotou on bass, the trio will perform original compositions, improvisational pieces and contemporary soundscapes. Also in Nicosia on Thursday night is a live gig by Della and her band at New Division at 9.30pm.

Saturday

A Christmas live party will bring the crowds to Public, Nicosia Mall as the renowned Greek pop star Kostis Maraveyas travels to the city for this special performance. On Saturday at 5pm, Maraveyas will be at Public to bring the magic of Christmas through the power of music by putting on a unique festive party. Entrance is free.

Sunday

Limassol too has a special live music night in store for this weekend as the Time Surfers Party Band heads to Kiklos Mousiki Skini for a live disco party. The band will perform disco, funk and retro classics live, bringing English and Greek songs from the 70s, 80s, 90s and the 00s back to the dance floor. The fun starts early at 8pm, and DJ Claudio adds to the night’s entertainment with more music.

Wrapping up this week’s live shows is a performance by the Brass Quintet this Sunday at The Hide in Nicosia. The micropub will fill with carols, joyful brass tunes and sing-along favourites to offer festive music fun for all ages.

The Ladderman

4-piece alternative rock band plays live. December 18. Sto Dromo, Limassol. 9.30pm. €10.

Mandolins in the Light of Christmas

Six women musicians play the mandolin and piano. December 18. Technopolis 20, Paphos. 8pm. €15. Tel: 7000-2420. www.technopolis20.com

Markos Mavromichalis Trio

Live jazz. December 18. Mikri Arktos, Nicosia. 8.30pm. €10. Tel: 97-620902

Della

Live performance by singer Della and her band. December 18. New Division, Nicosia. 8.30pm. €1 surcharge on drinks

Xmas Live Party with Kostis Maraveyas

Live performance by Greek singer. December 20. Public, Nicosia Mall. 5pm

Disco Live

Performance by Time Surfers Party Band and DJ Claudio. December 21. Kiklos Mousiki Skini, Limassol. 8pm. Tel: 25-107230, 99-498642

Brass Quintet

Live performance by the Brass Quintet. Christmas carols, festive tunes, and timeless songs. December 21. The Hide, Nicosia. 7.30pm. €8. Tel: 99-894121. [email protected]