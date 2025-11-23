A nationwide women’s conference in Nicosia set out a series of concerns and calls for action on gender equality on Sunday, as speakers highlighted progress but warned that major challenges remain.

The 15th Pogo conference brought together representatives from Cyprus and abroad. The gathering heard opening remarks from the Akel leader Stefanos Stefanou, and senior figures from women’s organisations. The event focused on the state of women’s rights, the pressures on equality, and the political context shaping current debates.

In her main speech, Pogo general secretary Skevi Koukouma said the organisation wanted to send a clear message in support of freedom, reunification, and peace in Cyprus. She referred to recent diplomatic activity on the Cyprus issue, saying members hoped the momentum would continue. She added that Pogo would continue to push for a reunited, independent, federal country.

Koukouma said women in Cyprus had made gains in work, education, public life, and social participation. But she noted that progress was uneven and that setbacks still occurred. She pointed to wider regional and global trends, including the rise of far-right movements, which she said place pressure on women’s rights.

She also expressed concern about the overall state of gender equality in Cyprus. She said there were ongoing questions about the government’s commitment to these issues. Her address marked her final appearance as Pogo’s general secretary.

A message from the commissioner for gender equality, Josie Christodoulou, was read out during the event. The commissioner said Pogo’s 75-year record had played a major role in shaping the women’s movement in Cyprus. She said women’s rights continued to face pressure in many areas and stressed that progress required steady and collective effort. She added that achieving full equality between women and men would need continued cooperation with civil society.

In his remarks, Akel leader Stefanos Stefanou described Pogo as a historic force in the advancement of women’s rights. He said many rights now considered routine were won after long struggles led by women’s groups. He referred to data from the statistical service showing that women face higher risks of poverty than men, lower participation in the labour market, and lower pay. He said these gaps also affect access to housing, healthcare, and safety.

Stefanou said the gender pay gap remains between 9 and 10 per cent, which contributes to higher poverty levels among older women. He said it was important for the women’s movement to push forward and called for improved policies on equal pay, parental participation, childcare structures, and measures to challenge gender stereotypes.

Representatives from women’s organisations in Cuba, northern Cyprus, the world democratic federation of women, and the Palestinian embassy also addressed the conference. Their messages focused on shared challenges facing women internationally.

The first part of the conference closed with a discussion on the difficulties faced by women in Cyprus and across the world.