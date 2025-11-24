Cyprus’ Deputy Minister of Shipping Marina Hadjimanolis is in London this week for the 34th General Assembly of the International Maritime Organisation (IMO), where she will lead the Cypriot delegation and address the plenary on November 25.

Cyprus is seeking re-election to the IMO Council for the 2026-2027 term, a candidacy the Deputy Minister is expected to promote during a reception she will host for delegations attending the assembly.

During her stay, Hadjimanolis will hold a series of bilateral meetings with her counterparts, while she will also meet the IMO Secretary-General, Arsenio Dominguez.