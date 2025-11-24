The company received 12 awards for initiatives that give more value to people.

Lidl Cyprus stood out at the Cyprus HR Awards as HR Team of the Year, winning more awards than any other company: 7 Gold, 2 Silver and 3 Bronze. This significant recognition confirms the company’s commitment to consistently investing in its people, creating an environment of growth, prosperity and development, while proving in practice that Retail can also pioneer in the field of Human Resources.

Among the most important awards, Lidl Cyprus won Gold Awards for New Parental Benefits, an initiative that significantly upgrades the experience of employee-parents, including additional maternity and paternity leave days, flexible working hours, and the option of a gradual return to work.

Lidl Cyprus was also honoured for actions that strengthen the core of its corporate culture: empathy, inclusion and sustainability. Through initiatives such as the ‘Lidl Cyprus Values’, Project Zero Cyprus, #teamLidl diversity actions and participation in Cyprus Pride, the company proves that caring for people and the planet is just as important as business development. At the same time, the title of Top Employer 2025 for the 8th consecutive year confirms Lidl Cyprus’ consistent Employer Branding strategy.

“Our people are the driving force behind our every success. We are proud that Lidl Cyprus is recognised for its people-centric approach. An award that goes beyond the boundaries of a company and highlights the dynamics of the Retail sector. An industry that is evolving rapidly and which, through Lidl Cyprus, proves that it can innovate, pioneer and create value for its people. Because at Lidl Cyprus, there is always ‘More to Value’”, said Nikoletta Kolombourda, Chief People Officer & Member of the Board, Lidl Cyprus.

Lidl Cyprus continues to invest in practices that empower its people, promote well-being and set an example for other companies to follow, both in the sector as well as in the Cypriot market in general.

Through each of its initiatives, it proves that “More to Value” means much more than business success. It means respect, care, and development for all.

Visit Lidl Cyprus online:

corporate.lidl.com.cy

team.lidl.com.cy

lidlfoodacademy.com.cy

facebook.com/lidlcy

instagram.com/lidl_cyprus

youtube.com/lidlcyprus

linkedin.com/company/lidl-cyprus