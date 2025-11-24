Marios Tsiakkis has taken on a new role as a Non-Executive Director at Baker Tilly South East Europe, almost a year after stepping down from the Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Keve), where he spent 38 years, including 12 as secretary general.

His departure from the chamber was formally marked in December with an official farewell note on the Keve website, acknowledging his long service and contribution.

Earlier documentation, such as the chamber’s 2019 organisational chart, also lists him as secretary general, illustrating the continuity of his leadership.

According to his personal social media profile, Tsiakkis joined the Keve in 1986, became deputy secretary general in 2008, and served as secretary general from January 2013 until the end of 2024.

Following his retirement, Philokypros Roussounides was appointed as his successor.

Tsiakkis studied Business at the American University of Beirut (AUB) and began his career in Saudi Arabia and Kuwait in market research.

Over the years, he has also served on the boards of the health insurance service organisation (HIO) and the Cyprus certification company (CyCert).

In addition, he has written extensively and represented Cyprus abroad through presentations and interviews.

Baker Tilly South East Europe, where he now joins the board, is part of Baker Tilly International, a global top-10 professional services network.

According to the firm’s published profile, it operates across Cyprus, Greece, Romania, Bulgaria and Moldova, with more than 500 professionals and 44 directors.

Its regional footprint combines local expertise with global reach, supporting businesses operating or expanding across South East Europe.