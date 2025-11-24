Until December 16, Art Seen in Nicosia displays the works Amy Stephens in an exhibition called Nature’s Stage. Opened just last week, this is the artist’s third solo exhibition at the Nicosia gallery, presenting everyday materials, carefully constructed into objects that form new relationships with the physical landscape, particularly that of Cyprus.

In her exhibition text, Anna Souter writes: “Amy Stephens is a writer of forms. In this exhibition, artworks have been assembled over time in an unrestricted way. Architecture infiltrates objects, nature crosses into sculpture, and minerals define the space.

“Amy Stephens stages potent encounters between the Cypriot landscape, sculptural materials and the human body. She creates dynamic spaces for questioning the relationships between people, places and the role of art to reframe a sense of environmental belonging.”

She goes on to explain how in several exhibited artworks, visitors can find steel structures anchored by pieces of surplus Cypriot limestone, connecting architecture, the manmade and the natural. Yet the exhibition features a diverse range of materials and objects. The Theatre of Things, for example, is a monochromatic photograph of elaborate ruined Doric columns in a welded brass frame, depicting an imagined stage for historical and atmospheric exploration.

Similarly, the My Heart Leaps Up artwork is a small colour photograph of a Cypriot rainbow, where the title nods to a line of a poem by William Wordsworth as the image reflects the passing of time.

“In Stephens’ minimalist interventions,” concludes Souter, “nature is presented as a stage on which moments in time, environmental phenomena and living beings collide and interact. Playing out an ongoing drama of metamorphosis and shifting relations, these works call for a spatial re-engagement with the land around us.”

Although the exhibition runs until mid-December, a parallel art education programme for children aged six to ten will take place on January 17, by Elena Panayiotou, bringing young visitors closer to artistic practices.

Nature’s Stage

Solo exhibition by Amy Stephens. Curated by Maria Stathi. Until December 16. Art Seen, Nicosia. Monday, Wednesday, Friday: 4pm-7pm or by appointment. Tel: 22-006624. [email protected]. www.art-seen.org