IDEA Innovation Center of Bank of Cyprus is now accepting applications from entrepreneurs who are determined to transform their innovative idea into a startup business. Applications are open until 13 February 2026.

As Cyprus’ largest innovation and business support organisation, IDEA is launching the 11th call to its Startup Program, inviting startups that:

Develop an innovative product or service or solve an existing problem in an innovative way. Have a dedicated and competent team of at least two founders/members. Have the potential to expand internationally through technology.



Selected startups will join a nine-month Program, offering a comprehensive business support package to help them grow and scale, as follows:

€20,000 in seed capital.

Business-creation training to establish your business.

Mentoring from industry experts.

Services for legal, accounting, marketing and ICT matters.

Business development, networking opportunities and access to angel investors.

For a decade, IDEA has been the cornerstone of Bank of Cyprus’ ongoing commitment to fostering innovation and entrepreneurship. By investing in IDEA, the Bank supports the development of new businesses that strengthen Cyprus’ economy and create opportunities for growth.

In ten successful years, IDEA has helped establish 100 startups and supported more than 260 entrepreneurs in turning ideas into real businesses. Its startups have attracted investment capital and business partnerships from Cyprus and abroad, have established their own offices and created over 120 jobs.

www.ideacy.net