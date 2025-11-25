Christmas brings the spirit of giving, and so Telethon presents a festive concert in support of the Cyprus Institute of Neurology and Genetics and the Cyprus Muscular Dystrophy Association. Musicians and vocalists will step onto the Melina Merkouri Hall stage on December 9 for the charity concert Jazzy Christmas – an evening of music, love and giving.

“This will be a night where melodies feel warm, the lights shine brighter and every note carries a message of care,” say organisers. “This atmosphere will unfold at the Jazzy Christmas concert with Stephanie Krassa singing. The concert promises an uplifting celebration filled with rhythm, joy and heartfelt moments.”

Krassa will perform favourite Christmas songs from the Greek and international repertoire in a programme shaped by elegance, charm and genuine emotion. A highlight of the evening’s repertoire will be the first live performance of her new song All My Christmases, released on November 7 and dedicated to Telethon. The song captures the true essence of Christmas and the value of sharing and offering.

After the concert, guests will be welcomed to a festive reception with drinks and snacks. All proceeds from the event will go to Telethon, supporting the Cyprus Institute of Neurology and Genetics and the Cyprus Muscular Dystrophy Association in providing medical care, physiotherapy and essential support to people living with neuromuscular and genetic disorders.

Jazzy Christmas

Charity festive concert with Stephanie Krassa. Telethon supports the Cyprus Institute of Neurology and Genetics and the Cyprus Muscular Dystrophy Association. December 9. Melina Merkouri Hall, Nicosia. 7.30pm. €20. www.soldoutticketbox.com