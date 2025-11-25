Green Dot Cyprus received a building permit for the development of a new waste management unit in the Tseri industrial area on Tuesday.

According to the organisation, the facility is designed to handle up to 36,000 tonnes of waste per year.

The unit will receive, sort, and process PMD and paper waste, significantly enhancing Cyprus’ recycling capacity.

Operations are expected to commence in 2027.

The plant will be built on a 20,000 square-metre plot and is described as a strategic investment aimed at modernising the country’s waste-management infrastructure.

Green Dot says the project will help reduce landfill disposal, improve environmental quality through increased recycling, and ensure full alignment with national and EU waste-management legislation.

The organisation also highlighted in their statement the expected economic benefits, including job creation and broader support for the local economy.

With the permit secured, Green Dot said it will proceed immediately with construction.