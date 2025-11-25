Police are investigating a fraud case in which a 66-year-old man in Limassol received a message on Tuesday from a sender claiming to be the national health scheme (Gesy), asking for a small fee that led to the theft of €30,000.

Following the instructions in the message, the man entered his bank card details. This led to the withdrawal of €30,000 from his account.

The Limassol criminal investigation department (CID) is continuing its inquiry into the incident. Officers are examining the message and the bank transactions to identify those responsible.

Police have urged the public to be cautious of similar messages requesting payment or personal banking information.

They remind citizens that legitimate organisations, including Gesy, do not ask for fees via mobile messages. The investigation is ongoing.