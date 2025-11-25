Tuesday starts off cloudy with local showers and isolated thunderstorms, mainly in the mountains and to the north, moving inland. Hail is possible in thunderstorm areas.

Temperatures will reach 22C inland and along the coast, and 11C in the highest mountains.

Winds will be a southwest to northwest gentle to moderate breeze of 3 to 4 Beaufort, and locally a fresh breeze of 5 Beaufort, over slight to moderate seas.

Tuesday evening will be cloudy with isolated showers, mainly in the mountains.

Winds will be a southwest to northwest gentle to moderate breeze of 3 to 4 Beaufort over slight seas.

Temperatures will drop to 9C inland, 15C along the coast and 6C in the highest mountains.

Wednesday and Thursday will be cloudy with isolated showers in the afternoon, mainly in the mountains.

Mainly fine weather can be expected on Friday, with passing clouds, and a gradual increase in temperatures to above the seasonal average.