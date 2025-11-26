An art talk in Larnaca tonight places the focus on the intersection of curating and anthropology, inviting Dutch/Spanish curator Sana López Abellán to share her work and vision with the public. The talk is part of the Dis-Course series organised by Cultural Agenda Curator Simon Pruciak at the Faculty of Arts and Humanities at the American University of Cyprus in Larnaca.

It is open to the public and takes place both online and at Ammochostou Avenue 52 in Larnaca. Starting at 5pm, the event will take place in English.

The Dis-Course initiative hosts talks and presentations and acts as a platform for the exchange of ideas, concepts and a dialogue within a broader framework and understanding of culture. Invited architects, interior designers, artists, academics, theorists, researchers, as well as practitioners in the creative industries, share their work, projects, specific areas of research, or avenues of investigation, along with insights within and across their fields.

Its aim is to go beyond curriculum and syllabi and to create a hub that benefits not only staff and students but also the local community, serving as a platform for cultural exchange.

The talk will highlight how curating and anthropology disciplines converge to expand our ways of seeing and engaging with the world. Speaker Abellán is the curator of the 4th Larnaca Biennale, which wraps up this Friday and has worked on exhibition projects in The Netherlands, France, Sweden, Switzerland and Spain as well as coordinating public art commissions for contemporary artists in the United States.

For Abellán, curating is a natural extension of her broader artistic practice, a space where research, writing and visual thinking converge. With a background in cultural anthropology, she approaches curatorial work with a sensitivity to context, culture and the ways people create, inhabit and interpret meaning. This anthropological perspective deepens her understanding of how artistic gestures reflect and shape our shared human experience.

Her proposal focuses on how these perspectives informed the curatorial framework of the 4th Larnaca Biennale, Along Lines and Traces.

Dis-Course Talk: Sana López Abellán

Talk on curating and anthropology by curator and artist Sana López Abellán. November 26. Ammochostou Avenue 52, Larnaca. 5pm. In English. Tel: 24 209000. www.aucy.ac.cy