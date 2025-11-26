Larnaca police continue to investigate the attempted kidnapping of a 51-year-old man in Oroklini, who Ukrainian media claim is former energy minister Volodymyr Demchyshyn.

Demchyshyn has reportedly been on the international wanted list since 2022.

Although Larnaca police refuse to confirm, Ukrainian outlets widely identify the man as Demchyshyn, who served as energy and coal minister from 2014 to 2016.

Ukraine reports he is wanted in connection with illegal coal supplies from occupied eastern Ukraine and suspected assistance to pro-Russian paramilitaries.

Cypriot authorities acknowledge that an extradition request from Ukraine was previously put forward for Demchyshyn, but would not confirm he was the victim of the attempted kidnapping.

In terms of the extradition request, the legal service determined the case fell under exceptions in the law, preventing an arrest.

No details of the legal reasoning have been released, and the justice ministry has not commented further.

The man, also rumoured to be active in Cyprus’ land development sector, reported the attempted kidnapping last Thursday.

According to his statement, three masked men tried to force him into a van near his home at around 7.20pm.

He had been with a 36-year-old woman and her 72-year-old father when they noticed the vehicle.

As he and the older man approached to investigate, the suspects allegedly assaulted them.

Both resisted, causing the assailants to flee on foot.

Police found that the abandoned van bore licence plates registered to another car.

A handgun with an empty magazine, a wig and additional evidence were recovered and are now under forensic examination.

The 51-year-old and the 72-year-old suffered minor injuries.

Investigators are seeking two suspects believed to be connected to the case. These are 42-year-old Cypriot Athos Kotsonis and 44-year-old Russian national Dmitry Abramov, the latter of which authorities believe may have already left the country.

They are wanted for conspiracy to kidnap, possession of illegal firearms, assault and theft.

Despite speculation in Ukrainian media about the crime being politically motivated, police sources suggest early indications point to a financial dispute.

Police are continuing to investigate the case.