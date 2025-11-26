A new exhibition opens its doors this weekend at Garage Art Space in old Nicosia, organised by The Lefteris Economou Foundation. Titled SIMONIS, SIMONIS, the exhibition presents archive material of engraver/designer Kostas Simonis and the graphic designer Giorgos Simonis. The father and son were both influential designers on the island in the 20th century, and though their names maybe lesser-known, their works are widespread and recognisable.

Their designs range from iconic advertisements for local shops, drink labels (for Cypriot wines, brandy, rosewater and more), corporate identities for hotels and product packaging. The upcoming exhibition showcases works from the 1930s to the 1990s and reveals unseen drafts. Finished designs, product maquettes, tools and photographs are also included in the exhibited material.

“Noticing a newfound fascination with the visual language of Simonis’ generation,” comment organisers, “we try to understand what these works symbolise in our collective memory. Beyond their playful aesthetics, bold compositions and the charm of their handmade techniques, there seems to be a nostalgic feeling that draws people to them. Through the prism of nostalgia studies, we approach these designs as signifiers of imagined pasts of Cyprus and of the possible futures that never arrived. At the same time, we read them as visual documents that carry traces of the social and historical realities of Cyprus in the 20th century.”

SIMONIS, SIMONIS

Exhibition with archival material of father and son designers Kostas Simonis and Giorgos Simonis. November 29-December 18. Opening night: 7pm. Tuesday – Saturday: 5pm-8pm. Tel: 22-001508