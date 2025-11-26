A 22-year-old man accused of the attempted murder of a 47-year-old cyclist in July this year was on Wednesday been referred to a direct trial before the Larnaca criminal court.

The Larnaca district court ordered the suspect remain in custody until the trial starts on January 13.

According to police, the case concerns a shooting incident early on July 31, when the 47-year-old victim was riding his bicycle in the Dromolaxia Industrial Area.

He was allegedly fired upon multiple times by an individual riding a black motorcycle, later determined to be stolen.

The victim was not injured and immediately alerted authorities.

Various items retrieved from the scene were sent for analysis.

The 22-year-old suspect was arrested on November 17 under a court warrant.

A search of his residence uncovered a loaded pistol, which was seized as evidence.

He faces multiple charges, including attempted murder, possession of an automatic weapon, possession of explosives, theft and receiving stolen goods.