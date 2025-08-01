An investigation into Thursday’s attempted murder that took place in a rural area between Aradippou and Dromolaxia is ongoing, Larnaca police said on Friday.

The incident occurred at around 11.15am, when a 47-year-old man was cycling along a secondary road heading from Larnaca to Dromolaxia.

According to his statement to police, a person on a motorcycle approached him from behind and opened fire. The victim was not injured and managed to escape the scene on his bicycle.

The attacker fled the scene on foot through nearby fields, leaving the motorcycle behind.

Police from Larnaca CID, the anti-riot team of the police mobile action unit (MMAD), and the criminalistics department arrived at the scene to gather evidence. Shell casings were found and collected, and the motorcycle was seized for further examination.

Forensic teams will test both for fingerprints and any genetic material that may help identify the suspect.

A police helicopter and drones were also deployed to assist in the search.

The 47-year-old man went directly to the Larnaca police headquarters to report the attack and was able to provide an initial description of the attacker’s clothing, noting that the suspect wore a motorcycle helmet.

Investigators are now trying to determine whether the suspect acted alone or had help escaping.

Police say they are making all necessary efforts to gather information or witness testimonies that could lead to the suspect or suspects. The motive for the attack remains unclear, and the investigation is ongoing.

Police urged anyone with information to contact them.