The Cyprus Police Association (CPA) will continue to act as the unified voice of all police officers, its new president, Angelos Nikolaou, announced to members on Thursday.

He stressed that transparency, respect and cooperation are essential for a humane and modern police force.

Nikolaou, expressing gratitude for the trust placed in him, said he assumes the role with “deep emotion and a sense of responsibility”.

He said his mandate represents both an honour and a commitment to support every officer who serves the public.

He highlighted the daily professionalism and dedication demonstrated by police officers and outlined the association’s priorities.

These include safeguarding and improving employment conditions, promoting continuous education and training and integrating artificial intelligence to assist police work.

He also emphasised continued cooperation with domestic bodies such as the justice ministry, the police headquarters, and the public servant’s trade union, Pasydy.

Nikolaou added that strengthening unity within the police force, revising regulations on promotions, and improving the management of human resources would remain central goals.

Above all, he said, CPA aims to reinforce public trust, stressing that the police “are not parallel to society, but a cohesive part of it.”

He noted that expectations are high but expressed confidence that collective effort and perseverance can deliver progress.

Nikolaou reaffirmed that Pasydy will remain a key ally in advancing officers’ demands.

Nikolaou concluded by urging members to work together “with respect for the past, determination for the present and vision for the future,” marking the beginning of what he described as a new chapter for CPA.