Limassol is preparing to enforce a new system of noise pollution fines after weeks of strong reaction from residents and a series of noise measurements showing widespread breaches from bars in the city centre.

The municipality has approved a policy that introduces two out-of-court fines of €85. If a venue continues to break the rules within a week, an administrative fine of up to €3,400 will follow.

The move marks a shift in how the city deals with long-standing complaints about late-night noise and unlicensed bars. Officials say the aim is to end what they describe as years of disorder in the historic centre, where several bars have operated without permits. Residents have repeatedly reported sleepless nights, disturbance and a “nuisance” caused by loud music after midnight.

A series of sound checks carried out by municipal officers formed part of the evidence. Between September 29 and November 8, teams conducted measurements at approximately 30 venues on five different nights. The municipality set a limit of 60 decibels. The checks revealed that more than half of the venues exceeded the limit, with many doing so after midnight, despite clear rules. Officers also found that several premises had no operating permit at all.

The findings intensified pressure from residents’ groups. The association of residents and friends of the historic centre recently filed legal action against the Limassol municipality. The group argues that noise levels have “reached an unacceptable level” and says the current situation makes daily life difficult. The association has also raised concerns about the police, claiming there are inconsistencies between how officers and the municipality interpret the law, particularly on venues operating without permits. The case is expected to be heard in court.

Business owners have also voiced frustration, but for different reasons. Some say they want a clearer system because the present one “does not allow” balanced coexistence between residents and recreation venues. Others say they are unsure about the new rules.

Limassol municipal councillor Maria Diamantidou, told the Cyprus Mail that cooperation with police would be central to the new plan. She said officials had already met officers.

“We discussed it today with the police,” she said.

She added that the aim was joint enforcement.

“To have cooperation with them so that we can have proper fines,” she said.

Diamantidou said the municipality was treating the issue as a priority.

“The municipality took it as a problem, and I think we are the only municipality that took it in this way,” she said.

Asked what would happen if a venue continued to exceed 60 decibels after midnight, she replied:

“A fine is issued, and then it goes to court.”

A bar owner in the historic centre, speaking anonymously, said they knew nothing about the new system.

“I haven’t heard anything about new measures,” they said.

They insisted that his business already kept volumes low.

“I think I am at the best noise level.”

They repeated that no official decision had been announced to him.

“We do not make noise pollution. We aren’t that noisy compared to nearby bars in the heart of Limassol. Our music does not disturb.”

The municipality says the new fines will create stronger pressure for compliance. Until now, cases were referred to the courts through legal advisers when venues repeatedly ignored warnings. Under the new system, enforcement will escalate faster, starting with the two €85 penalties and rising to an administrative fine of up to €3,400 if breaches continue.

Officials say the goal is consistent enforcement across the city and a return to a more controlled environment in the historic centre.