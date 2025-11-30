The Pachyammos Kato Pyrgos road has been branded dangerous by the police after heavy rainfall overnight made slippery.

Police said the heavy rainfall had made driving conditions dangerous, and called on those using the road to do so with caution.

After heavy rainfall was seen in many parts of the island overnight, Sunday is due to start out calmer but rainfall will develop in the afternoon especially in eastern areas before rain and storms move towards the west of the island.

Some storms could be strong featuring hail and high winds.

At the same time, a high level of dust will be seen in the atmosphere.

Temperatures will be noticeably cooler although about average for the time of year, reaching around 21C to 24C inland and one the coasts, and 6C in the mountains.