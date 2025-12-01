Cyprus secured support for three major initiatives in the EU’s newly approved list of priority energy projects on Monday.

Chiefly mandated by the European Commission is the long-awaited Great Sea Interconnector (GSI), the Israel–Cyprus–Greece electricity link.

The project intends to connect Cyprus with Israel and in turn to continental Europe via Greece.

The commission described the GSI as strategically vital for Cyprus’ energy security.

In addition, the EastMed natural gas pipeline retained its priority status, being recognised as a project of ‘common European interest’.

The pipeline aims to circumvent Turkey in the Mediterranean, and transport gas from reserves in the Levant to Greece via Cyprus.

Cyprus has also been included in the Prinos Apollo CO₂ storage project, which will develop offshore carbon storage in Greece’s Prinos field.

The site will receive CO₂ shipments from multiple countries, including Cyprus, helping build a regional carbon capture and storage market.

Energy commissioner Dan Jorgensen said the chosen projects will support “cleaner, cheaper and more secure energy”.

Two long standing Cyprus and Malta gas interconnection projects also remain on the list.

The commission hailed the package as a foundation for energy cohesion and strategic autonomy.

Investment needs for electricity, hydrogen and CO₂ networks are estimated at €1.5 trillion by 2040.

A European grids package, expected by December 10, will propose further reforms to hasten interconnections and improve the sharing of funds.

The list will now go to the EU parliament and the council for final approval.

Once adopted, the commission will support member states to expediate further initiatives.