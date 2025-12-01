Cyprus has launched the fourth phase of its electric vehicle grant scheme, with applications set to open on December 5 at 9am and close on December 9 at 9am, road transport department (TOM) officer Angelos Sofocleous said on Monday.

Speaking on CyBC radio, he confirmed that the new call covers only zero-emission vehicles, meaning fully electric models, and includes five grant categories. A total of 520 grants will be available through this phase.

The first category covers new private-use cars, offering a €9,000 grant. 380 grants will be available in this category.

For eligible buyers of vehicles for disabled users, the grant will be €20,000, with 40 grants on offer.

The third category supports large families with four or more dependent children under 25. This grant is also €20,000, with 40 grants available.

The fourth category concerns used zero-emission vehicles imported from abroad. These must be vehicles not previously registered in Cyprus and registered only after an application is submitted. The grant remains €9,000, with 50 applications available.

The final category concerns N-1 commercial vehicles, offering a €15,000 grant. 10 grants will be allocated.

Sofocleous urged interested applicants to file their forms within the set period.

He stressed that applications will not receive automatic preliminary approval, meaning buyers should not place an order before receiving confirmation.

If the number of applications exceeds the available grants, a lottery will decide eligibility. A priority list will then be published, and those selected will receive preliminary approval to proceed with their purchase.

Sofocleous added that grants from the third call of the scheme that are not completed by the end of the year will be reassigned under the fourth call, specifically within category D-5, to the next eligible applicants on the priority list.