Towns across the island have embraced the Christmas spirit with extravagant Christmas tree lighting ceremonies taking place in front of crowds.

In the capital, the celebrations took place on November 23, with Nicosia mayor Charalambos Prountzos announcing the goal was to embrace the holidays with “joy and creativity,” which the ceremony certainly managed.

The celebrations included a grand parade, multiple concerts, one presenting Cyprus’ entry for Junior Eurovision with the song ‘Away’, performed by Christos Georgiou and Rafaella Panteli, as well as an impressive drone show.

In Larnaca on Saturday, the Christmas tree and decorations lighting ceremony took place in Europe square on the Finikoudes beachfront.

Accompanied by music and large crowds, it was attended by government officials including House president Annita Demetriou and Larnaca mayor Andreas Vyras.

Vyras said “Larnaca has nothing to envy from any other city,” seeing as it was the most “beautifully decorated.”

The Christmas village in the centre of Limassol Majorettes take part in a parade in Nicosia The Nicosia Christmas tree The Paphos Love Bus The tree in Larnaca (Photo Christos Theodorides) Larnaca lights (Photo: Christos Theodorides)

At the same time, the Limassol municipality joined in on the festivities, with an illumination ceremony also on Saturday.

Large crowds wishing to enter the Christmas mood flooded Anexartisias Avenue, which hosted cheerleader demonstrations, choirs and orchestra performances.

Limassol mayor Yiannis Armeftis reminded the public of the true meaning of Christmas which lies in “humanity, solidarity and the joy of giving”. He added that while Limassol constantly pioneers development and culture, its “greatest strength is its people.”

Paphos turned on the lights on Friday in Kennedy square.

Christmas parades featuring majorettes, the antique cars association and the municipal Paphos band flooded the streets.

The iconic Bus of Love served as an emblematic backdrop, before the start of its annual Christmas route around Paphos.

Visitors entered the festive spirit while enjoying traditional delicacies and mulled wine.