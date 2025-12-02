Police have caught more than 4,500 drivers either drunk, under the influence of drugs or both, while 43 people have died in fatal accidents compared to 41 last year, local news media reported on Tuesday.

Speaking to philenews, head of the traffic police Haris Evripidou, said that police had recorded a particularly high number of motorcyclists involved in accidents, with 16 dying so far this year, compared to 12 deaths in the previous year.

Expressing his concern over a lack of road safety awareness, he said this came despite his department’s contacts with motorcycle organisations, stressing that there was a worrying increase in young people who “cannot drive”, yet drove large-engined motorcycles, registered on their parents or even grandparents’ name.

In view of the upcoming holidays, police will increase breathalyser tests, however the number of drugs tests will remain limited as the state lab can only analyse a certain number of samples.

Up to the end of October, police recorded a total of 3,226 drunk drivers, while another 869 were found to be driving under the influence of illegal substances.

In addition to a lack of awareness and substance use, Evripidou stressed the dangers of other violations considered “minor” by drivers, including the use of mobile phones while driving, dangerous driving manoeuvres such as U-turns or not wearing seat belts, which could ultimately cost lives.

He also referred to a recent case in which a 13-year-old boy was seriously injured when illegally driving his fathers vehicle, calling on parents to be aware of their responsibilities and not let their children drive if they do not have a driving licence.

The transport ministry, speaking to the Cyprus Mail, said that the relevant Road Safety Council, with the participation of Transport Minister Alexis Vafeades and Justice Minister Marios Hartsiotis would convene on the matter within the next one or two weeks.

“All decisions will be taken after the committee convenes,” the ministry said, adding that the implementation of relevant measures required coordination between several authorities, which may take some time.