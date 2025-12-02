Larnaca is being reshaped into a service centre for airlines in the Eastern Mediterranean, with the gradual reuse of the old airport bringing clear benefits to the city.

Speaking at Evel, the Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s annual general meeting, president of Larnaca’s chamber, Nakis Antoniou said activity at the former terminal “is progressing at a satisfactory pace and is already at very good levels”, noting that major operators have begun choosing it as a base.

He pointed to Bird Aviation and United Aerospace Maintenance Company (UAMCO), whose presence, he said, is creating “new prospects in the aviation sector”, a goal the chamber has pursued for the past two years.

According to Antoniou, the development of specialised support services, including aircraft maintenance, repair and technical operations, is turning the old airport area into “a strategic service centre for airlines in the Eastern Mediterranean”.

He added that several other aviation companies have shown interest in relocating their facilities to the site, with potential developments expected in 2026.

He also used the meeting to publicly thank the transport minister, the ministry’s director-general, airport operator Hermes Airports and member companies active in aviation for what he described as “excellent communication and understanding”, adding that their cooperation underpins efforts to expand the sector in Larnaca.

Meanwhile, Antoniou said the chamber is intensifying its outreach to foreign organisations in order to attract investment and strengthen the international footprint of local businesses.

The chamber, he noted, has been promoting Larnaca’s image as an “attractive and reliable investment destination” with notable progress.

Linking this to broader city-building plans, he emphasised the work of the independent ‘Larnaca 2030’ group, which is bidding for the European Capital of Culture title.

Antoniou said the chamber’s participation helps ensure the inclusion of projects that combine economic activity, culture and sustainable development.