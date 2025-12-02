A fairytale-themed Christmas village is set to take over the presidential palace once more, on December 13 and 14, inviting the public into a festive open-house celebration aimed at supporting small businesses and a charitable cause.

The two-day event, initiated by first lady Philippa Karsera-Christodoulides in partnership with the deputy tourism ministry and the press and information office, is designed to highlight local culture while contributing to community support efforts.

Visitors will be able to browse stalls offering traditional Cypriot foods, organic products, handmade jewellery, ceramics and decorative items created by artisans from across the island. The initiative seeks to promote small businesses and preserve Cypriot crafts and local production.

Alongside the market, the programme includes live music, children’s activities, and a chance for families to meet Santa Claus in his specially arranged house.

Guests will also have the opportunity to watch the premiere of a film produced by the press and information office.

A charitable element remains central to the event, with participating vendors donating 10 per cent of proceeds to the Deaf School Welfare Fund.

Parking will be available at the English School, where visitors can board a free shuttle to the palace grounds. Only vehicles with disabled parking permits will be allowed direct access to the palace area.