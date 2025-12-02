Cyprus’ strengthened position within the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) dominated discussions during a high-level meeting in Larnaca.

Talks were held on the sidelines of the Middle East regional committee, hosted by the island’s veterinary services.

The conference was co-led by the Minister of Agriculture, Rural Development and Environment, Maria Panayiotou, and WOAH director-general, Emmanuelle Soubeyran.

At the forefront of the meeting was the need for timely reporting of zoonotic diseases, those transmitted between both animals and humans, such as Covid-19, and heightened vigilance against emerging health threats.

Both sides underscored that animal health constitutes a vital pillar of public health and food security.

Soubeyran stressed global shortages in specialised veterinary personnel and laboratory capacity, calling for strengthened veterinary services worldwide.

Panayiotou reaffirmed Cyprus’ readiness to support initiatives in technological upgrading, training and capacity building, leveraging the country’s expertise.

Cyprus holds a key institutional role within WOAH through its own Veterinary Services director, Christodoulos Pipis.

Pipis serves as vice chair of the committee enabling Cyprus to actively shape future reforms and strategic directions of WOAH.

The two officials also agreed that closer cooperation between WOAH, the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) is essential for effective coordination across animal health, public health and food security.

Stable funding for WOAH was additionally discussed, with the minister reaffirming Cyprus’ commitment to bolstering the organisation’s role.

Soubeyran invited Panayiotou to attend the next WOAH meeting in Paris in spring 2026, where the organisation’s new strategic priorities will be unveiled.