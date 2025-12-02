The postal service officially launched a new automated system on Tuesday aimed at modernising its customer service.

The system, presented at the Nicosia district post office, integrates advanced technology to streamline transactions, reduce administrative workload, and enhance both public and staff experience.

The unveiling was attended by Communications and Works Minister Alexis Vafeades, Deputy Innovation Minister Nicodemos Damianou, and deputy director of the postal service Pavlos Pavlides.

Vafeades highlighted that the system marks a significant step towards a more transparent service while reinforcing public trust in government.

He added that the project was made possible through close collaboration between relevant departments and ministries.

Damianou said the system provides staff with tools to focus on personalised service while also ensuring a unified, secure platform for all postal operations.

The automated system features upgraded service points equipped with touchscreens, precision scales, printers and card payment terminals.

Speaking to the Cyprus Mail, Pavlides said the system is now operating effectively in all 51 post offices island wide. It has not replaced stamps, but the more people that use it will be reflected in fewer stamps.

A new online portal will also allows the public to manage shipments, pay postal fees, rent PO boxes, and handle other services remotely.

Corporate clients in turn gain access to bulk shipping, invoicing, and e-commerce integration.

Officials emphasised that the initiative will increase productivity and reduce bureaucratic backlog.

The launch marks a major step toward a digital postal service, aiming to provide faster, more efficient services.