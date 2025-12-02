Civil servants should only be allowed to work from home for four days a month, MPs said on Tuesday during a discussion at the House finance committee on the issue.

The debate followed a Disy amendment, previously approved by the plenary, which sets the maximum limit for remote working in the public sector.

The law office warned that this limit could violate the separation of powers, as it restricts the cabinet’s authority. Under current legislation, the cabinet has the power to decide the number of remote-working days.

Officials from the finance ministry said the flexibility was deliberately left with the cabinet to allow adjustments based on the results of implementation.

They said the number of remote-working days could be increased or decreased as needed.

They also noted the goal is to set the same limit for all staff to prevent inequalities between departments. Time pressure was highlighted, as the law is part of the milestones in Cyprus’ recovery and resilience plan.

Disy MP Onoufrios Koullas said the claims of interference with executive powers were excessive in many cases.

He added that leaving the decision solely to the cabinet could lead to pressure from employees in different departments seeking extra days. He said the maximum limit should apply across the board.

Akel MP Andreas Kafkalias said his party had not supported the amendment, not for constitutional reasons, but due to practical concerns. Some employees, he said, may need more remote-working days in cases of illness or disability.

He added it would have been politically simpler not to approve the framework than to create rules that could affect vulnerable staff.

Akel MP Aristos Damianos said it would be regrettable if the issue reached the Supreme Court over what he described as a “minor” matter.

MPs said they will announce their final positions when the bill returns to the plenary.