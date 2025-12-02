The 70-year-old, who died after being hit by a car in Paphos on Monday night was Paphos resident Christakis Vryonis, police said on Tuesday.

The police said the 70-year-old had been trying to cross Ayioi Anargyroi avenue at around 5pm on Monday when he was hit by a car driven by a 48-year-old.

He was taken to Paphos general hospital by ambulance where he died just after 6.30pm.

The driver has since been arrested.

Investigations into the case are ongoing.