The 70-year-old, who died after being hit by a car in Paphos on Monday night was Paphos resident Christakis Vryonis, police said on Tuesday.
The police said the 70-year-old had been trying to cross Ayioi Anargyroi avenue at around 5pm on Monday when he was hit by a car driven by a 48-year-old.
He was taken to Paphos general hospital by ambulance where he died just after 6.30pm.
The driver has since been arrested.
Investigations into the case are ongoing.
Click here to change your cookie preferences