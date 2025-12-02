On Tuesday, the weather will be partly cloudy with a chance of isolated rain showers in the higher mountains.

Temperatures will reach up to 22 degrees Celsius inland, around 23 degrees on the coast and 13 degrees in the higher mountains.

Mild to moderate winds will blow mainly variable at 3 to 4 Beaufort. The sea will be calm to slightly rough.

Tonight, the weather will remain overwhelmingly clear while locally increased cloudiness may be observed at times.

Temperatures will drop to 8 degrees Celsius inland, 12 degrees on the coast and 4 degrees in the higher mountains.

Mild winds will blow mainly northwest to northeast at 3 Beaufort. The sea will be calm to slightly rough. Temperatures will drop to 8 degrees inland, around 12 on the coast and to 4 degrees in the higher mountains.

On Wednesday and Thursday, it will continue to be partly cloudy, with the possibility of it becoming mainly cloudy at times.

On Friday, the weather will initially be overcast with a possibility of scattered showers, while local showers and sporadic thunderstorms are expected to hit the island in the evening.

The temperature is not expected to change significantly until Thursday.