Executive Managing Director (CEO) of Petrolina (Holdings) Public Limited Dinos Lefkaritis, presented the company’s first scholarship, amounting to €10,250, to Pantelis Petrou, an MBA (Master in Business Administration) student at the University of Cyprus (UCY), during a special ceremony held at the University on November 28, 2025.

The scholarship, which covers the MBA’s tuition fees, was awarded to Petrou on the basis of academic merit and socio-economic criteria, acknowledging his dedication and exemplary academic performance.

Present at the ceremony was Vice Rector for Academic Affairs of the University of Cyprus, Professor Dr Eleni-Tatiani Synodinou, the Dean of the School of Economics and Management, Professor Dr Sofronis Clerides, the Chairman of the Council, Tasos Anastasiou, and senior members of the academic community.

In his address, CEO Lefkaritis expressed his satisfaction at the opportunity to support learning. “Through its long-standing support to the community, Petrolina enhances and rewards academic excellence, strengthening education and empowering future professionals,” he said. “As part of this commitment, we are proud to support such a dedicated and deserving MBA student at the University of Cyprus, Mr Pantelis Petrou, and it is truly rewarding to know that our contribution will help him pursue his academic and professional aspirations.”

For her part, Vice Rector for Academic Affairs, Professor Synodinou, saluted the UCY-Petrolina partnership. “Today’s event highlights the power of collaboration between the University and the business community, as well as the importance of supporting young talent,” she noted. “Initiatives such as the Petrolina scholarship strengthen the link between education and society and provide meaningful opportunities for young people to develop their knowledge and skills.”

Expressing her gratitude on behalf of the MBA Program and the University of Cyprus, she added: “This scholarship enables a deserving student to continue his studies with greater focus and prospects. Such acts represent a tangible investment in the future of the younger generation and serve as inspiration for the leaders of tomorrow.”

In his own address, MBA student Petrou, acknowledged the significance of the scholarship to his academic journey. “It is a great honour to be the first recipient of Petrolina’s scholarship,” he said. “This financial support enables me to continue my studies with confidence and dedication. I sincerely thank Petrolina and Mr Lefkaritis for their trust and meaningful encouragement.”

About the University of Cyprus MBA Programme

The MBA Programme of the University of Cyprus, accredited by both EFMD and AACSB, is ranked among the leading Business Administration programmes in Cyprus and the broader Eastern Mediterranean region. Its mission is to deliver high-quality education in Management and Finance through modern, innovative and practical teaching methods.