Andrey & Julia Dashin’s Foundation is proud to announce its support as the major sponsor of a pioneering social initiative poised to meaningfully enrich the everyday lives of young adults with autism: the launch of a café operated by trained young adults on the autism spectrum.

The Blue Heart Café, the first social business in Cyprus for social inclusivity, is set to open its doors early next year in Nicosia and will employ 10 people with autism.

This groundbreaking project, established and managed by the NGO Voice for Autism, aims to provide real employment opportunities, build self-confidence and promote genuine inclusion within the community. Through structured training, peer support, and ongoing guidance, the café will empower young adults with autism to develop professional skills and connect with society in a supportive environment.

For the Foundation, supporting this initiative is a natural extension of its long-standing commitment to social impact and to creating opportunities for individuals who deserve to be seen, respected and included. The Foundation firmly believes that every person, regardless of background or ability, should have access to meaningful work and personal growth.

In highlighting the importance of this project, Andrey Dashin states: “At Andrey & Julia Dashin’s Foundation, we deeply believe that every individual deserves the opportunity to participate, contribute, and thrive. Initiatives like this café remind us that inclusion is not just an ideal, it is a responsibility. When young adults with autism are provided with the right environment and support, along with opportunities to showcase their talents, the entire community benefits. We are proud to stand behind this remarkable effort and applaud the dedication of everyone involved. Together, we are helping build a society where difference is celebrated, potential is recognised, and every person feels valued.”

The Foundation also notes that several entities and community partners have come together to support this café, demonstrating a positive collective momentum toward change. This growing network reflects the impact that can be achieved when different entities unite around a shared mission of empowerment and respect.

Voice for Autism, founded by parents and professionals, continues to advocate for a future where neurodiversity is understood and embraced. Through projects like this café, the organisation works tirelessly to offer opportunities that enhance the quality of life of individuals on the autism spectrum while fostering a more accepting and informed society.

The Andrey and Julia Dashin Foundation is eager to support inclusive, sustainable, and forward-thinking initiatives that inspire real transformation, and the Blue Heart Café stands as a shining example of what can be achieved when compassion and action meet.

About Andrey and Julia Dashin’s Foundation

The Andrey & Julia Dashin’s Foundation is a non-governmental, non-profit organisation established in 2014 by Andrey and Julia Dashin to support vulnerable communities and drive positive change across Cyprus. Guided by four core pillars — social welfare, healthcare, education and environmental stewardship — the Foundation is committed to creating lasting social impact by promoting community development, social inclusion and equal opportunities for all. While its initiatives span a wide range of causes, with a particular focus on supporting children, the Foundation has funded and implemented numerous charitable initiatives across the island. Through strategic partnerships, meaningful collaborations and active engagement, the Andrey & Julia Dashin’s Foundation aims to address pressing societal challenges and improve the quality of life in Cyprus.