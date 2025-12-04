The Inner Wheel Club of Larnaca-Kition and UCLan Cyprus University organised the Charitable Christmas Catwalk for yet another year under the auspices of the Municipality of Larnaca. In a hall filled with energy and sparkle, the audience had the opportunity to enjoy a unique fashion show featuring festive creations that showcased the talent and creativity of Cypriot designers and students in a celebratory atmosphere.

The event, held at the Radisson Blu Hotel on December 3, 2025, offered attendees the chance to see up close the outstanding collections of TOMMAZO, Natalia Christofi, Saro Jacques, SophiaK and Afroditi Hera, which impressed throughout.

A special highlight came from the creations of the students of the BA (Hons) Fashion Design programme at UCLan Cyprus University, who presented striking festive and evening collections. Their modern and elegant designs captured the essence of the holiday season with a touch of timeless refinement.

The event was presented by the incomparable Lakis Gavalas and the radiant Yiota Koufalidou. Artistic direction and concept design were undertaken by Pantelis Panteli, who created an impressive spectacle that highlighted the exceptional aesthetic of the event.

Part of the proceeds from the Christmas Catwalk will be allocated to support the work of the Larnaca Soup Kitchen and the Larnaca Multiple Sclerosis Association.

