Many of the 14,000 drivers arrested for drunk driving in the past three years were inexperienced, the House transport committee said on Thursday as it proposed a new law introducing a zero-alcohol limit for new drivers.

“I hope this bill becomes a reality and adds value to efforts to prevent and protect young people from themselves,” Diko MP Chrysanthos Savvidis said.

He noted that a zero-alcohol limit for new drivers – defined as those with less than three years’ experience – was only a first step, and that Cyprus ultimately aimed to align with the European Commission’s target of introducing a zero-alcohol limit for all drivers.

“Unfortunately, this age group is the age group with the most victims and we are trying through this proposed law to encourage young people that they should drive without drinking,” he said.

Savvidis added that driving under the influence had reached “alarming levels”, and that MPs had identified gaps in the current legislation while discussing the bill.

One such gap, he said, was that the law does not provide for the immediate referral of drivers caught both drunk and without a licence – an issue that needs to be corrected to ensure timely prosecution.

The bill has been referred to the next plenary session of the House of representatives for a vote before the Christmas recess.