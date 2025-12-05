Strovolos’ centre is set to be remodelled, with works starting on January 12, to produce what mayor Stavros Stavrinides promised would be “a milestone project that will radically change the image and functionality of the historical core”.

The remodelling will cost €5.6 million and focuses on the areas of the historical churches of Strovolos, aiming to create a safe, accessible and attractive space with new pedestrian ways, better infrastructure, upgrade aesthetics and flood-prevention solutions.

The project is being implemented in the framework of social cohesion programme Thalia 2021-2027 with EU funding.