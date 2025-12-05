Four new names are set to be added to Cyprus’ cabinet on Monday with six positions changing hands following President Nikos Christodoulides’ announcement of a cabinet reshuffle on Friday evening, and while none of the four have any previous ministerial experience, some are noteworthy names in Cyprus’ public life.

The most recognisable new name in cabinet is that of incoming Labour Minister Marinos Mousiouttas, who has served as an MP continuously since 2016.

He is 61 years old and the son of founding Diko member Nikos Mousiouttas, and studied business administration at the New York State University before entering the Cypriot civil service, working in the finance ministry and the labour ministry before then moving to work at the presidential palace.

In 2016, he was elected to parliament as a member of Diko and was then one of the party’s candidates at the 2019 European parliament elections, before leaving the party in 2020 and subsequently being one of the founders of Dipa.

He was then returned to parliament in 2021 as a member of Dipa and served as the House transport committee chairman until being appointed as labour minister.

Costas Fitiris

Incoming Justice Minister Costas Fitiris enters government after having worked as the chief marina officer of the Ayia Napa marina since 2019.

He will turn 65 years old on December 28 and spent 40 years in the National Guard between 1978 and 2018, reaching the rank of rear admiral.

Neophytos Charalambides [left] with Christos Patsalides, who served as health minister under late president Demetris Christofias

New Health Minister Neophytos Charalambides joins the government after having served as a Limassol city councillor for Diko since 2011.

He is 47 years old and is a lawyer by trade, having been admitted to the Cyprus bar in 2004.

Clea Hadjistefanou-Papaellina

Incoming Social Welfare Deputy Minister Clea Hadjistefanou-Papaellina was prior to her appointment the chairwoman of “Foni” – a non-governmental organisation which focuses on children’s rights and sexual abuse.

She was also a permamennt member of the University of Cyprus’ special educational stafff in its department of educational sciences, having studied physical education at the University of California, Berkeley, the California State University, and the University of Athens, where she received a doctorate.