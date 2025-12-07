A food delivery rider said he was attacked and robbed while returning from a delivery in Limassol, the police said on Sunday.

According to the police, the man said he was called to deliver a food order at around 10.45pm on Saturday, and that after delivering the food and setting off to return to his base, he was “attacked by a number of individuals who had their faces covered”.

The men, he said, were “holding sticks”, while one of the assailants was also said to have been holding a knife.

He said one of the men pushed him off his motorcycle, and that he then abandoned his vehicle and fled on foot. The incident was then noticed by a passerby, who informed the police.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found that the motorcycle had “sustained material damage”, and that the motorcycle’s keys and the rider’s mobile phone had been stolen.

The police’s investigation into the matter is ongoing.