From Limassol to Larnaca, Paphos and Nicosia, the festive programme of Columbia Restaurants promise to immerse guests of all ages in the magic of Christmas, offering experiences filled with taste, elegance and joy. Each venue carries its own identity, rhythm and unique Christmas story to tell.

The multi-award-winning Columbia Steak House, synonymous with fine dining, is beautifully adorned for the season and presents refined festive set menus for Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve, while the beloved Boxing Day Carvery Buffet adds a warm, welcoming holiday touch.

At Columbia Beach, shimmering lights reflect over the waves, creating an enchanting atmosphere. The absolute highlight is the Columbia Beach Wonderland, a charitable initiative supporting the “One Dream, One Wish” charity. The event officially launches on December 19, 2025 and continues until the end of the holiday period. On Christmas Eve, guests enjoy live jazz music, while New Year’s Eve culminates in a spectacular celebration filled with fireworks, dancing and music.

At Columbia Plaza, the impressive Christmas tree once again steals the show in the heart of Limassol. The much-loved La Boca offers fasting-friendly and festive options for quick, delicious and affordable meals, while PizzaExpress and Marzano present festive menus from December 9, perfect for gatherings with friends and family.

The brand-new Columbia Burgers + More welcomes Christmas with two creative new burger additions, bringing comfort street food to its most festive expression. At the same time, Columbia Pier, with its magical sea views, offers special festive drinks and surprises throughout the season.

For nightlife lovers, 7seas remains the ultimate destination for stylish and vibrant parties. With music ranging from Greek to house electronic, the year reaches its peak with a dazzling New Year’s Eve celebration.

Henry’s by Columbia blends flavour, rhythm and style, offering guests Christmas dinners with live music, as well as an exclusive New Year’s Eve set menu followed by a DJ-hosted afterparty for an unforgettable night.

And of course, Columbia Confectionery welcomes the festive season with its “Nutcracker Christmas” collection, ideal for corporate or family gifting. The standout piece is the Advent Calendar, featuring 24 delightful daily treats leading up to Christmas, alongside classic seasonal sweets such as melomakarona and kourabiedes that beautifully combine tradition with modern festive magic.

With this vibrant and diverse festive programme, Columbia Restaurants invite us to experience the magic of the season in the way that suits us best, from relaxed, cozy moments for families and children to sparkling, elegant celebrations filled with flair.

This year, Christmas is truly “A Columbia Christmas for All”!

Contact: columbia-restaurants.com, +357 25 892 300