The first Middle East edition of Doers Summit concluded in Dubai, bringing together more than 4,000 founders, investors, corporate leaders and ecosystem builders from 115 countries. Held at Dubai Silicon Oasis under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, the event reinforced Dubai’s fast-growing position as a global meeting point for technology and innovation.

As part of the Summit’s global expansion, CAPSBOLD, a Cyprus-based award-winning creative marketing agency with AI-driven and CGI production capabilities, supported the Dubai edition as its marketing and creative partner.

“We’re proud that our team contributes to the global expansion of Doers Summit and supports Dubai’s growing leadership in innovation,” said Aleksandra Osina, Account Director, CAPSBOLD.

“We were truly inspired by the engagement of the local community and the warm reception we received. Dubai’s openness to collaboration and its forward-looking mindset create a powerful environment for global partnerships. We are grateful for the hospitality and look forward to seeing further initiatives in this region,” noted Olga Loktionova, PR Director, CAPSBOLD.

This collaboration builds on CAPSBOLD’s ongoing partnership with The Doers Company, having previously worked on Reflect Festival and Elevate Summit in Limassol and Doers Summit in Athens. The Dubai edition marks another milestone in the region’s rising demand for creative export services, advanced marketing technologies and cross-border collaboration.

About CAPSBOLD

CAPSBOLD is an award-winning global creative marketing agency. We craft bold campaigns, powerful AI, CGI, 3D visuals, standout social media campaigns, smart digital, marketing, PR strategies and high-quality ads for brands. We help brands grow and get noticed — through creativity, innovation and results-driven marketing across all channels. The agency works with local and international brands, including Doers Company (Reflect Festival, Doers Summit, Elevate Summit), Beonix music festival, Open Sports, ETKO events, KOKOMIX, XM, I.D Construction, ICan School and others.